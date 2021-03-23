Subscribe
India Trust will raise 1284 crore via rights issue

India Trust will raise 1284 crore via rights issue

The issue will open on 6 April and close on 13 April
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

The company will issue as many as 116.70 million shares at a price of 110 a piece

India Grid Trust said that its board approved raising 1284 crore via issue of rights shares to its shareholders.

India Grid Trust said that its board approved raising 1284 crore via issue of rights shares to its shareholders.

The company will issue as many as 116.70 million shares at a price of 110 a piece. The issue will open on 6 April and close on 13 April.

The company will issue as many as 116.70 million shares at a price of 110 a piece. The issue will open on 6 April and close on 13 April.

Eligible shareholders can subscribe one equity share for every five held in the company.

