India Trust will raise ₹1284 crore via rights issue
The company will issue as many as 116.70 million shares at a price of ₹110 a piece
India Grid Trust said that its board approved raising ₹1284 crore via issue of rights shares to its shareholders.
The company will issue as many as 116.70 million shares at a price of ₹110 a piece. The issue will open on 6 April and close on 13 April.
Eligible shareholders can subscribe one equity share for every five held in the company.
