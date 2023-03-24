India turns Mercedes’ largest assembly mkt1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Mercedes Benz is pushing ahead with its portfolio expansion plans in India, especially for the electric vehicle segment, with four new products slated for launch in the next 8-12 months via both the local assembly and import route.
NEW DELHI : India is Mercedes Benz’s largest assembly centre and fastest growing foreign market, but its relatively small sales here means the German luxury carmaker is not thinking of starting part-by-part production in the country, Matthias Luehrs, head, region overseas, Mercedes Benz AG, said during a recent visit.
