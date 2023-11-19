With India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final being played in Ahmedabad today, quick delivery companies like Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart Sunday reported skyrocketing orders, even bigger than Diwali, for core cricket viewing-day products like snacks and beverages beside puja flowers and Indian cricket team jerseys just before the match started at 2 pm.

“This is the event of decade in India, even bigger than Diwali…Zepto is the perfect platform for core cricket-viewing products like beverages and snacks which is why we’re seeing a major boost in volume today" BQ Prime quoted Aadit Palicha, cofounder and CEO of Zepto as saying.

Sharing a graph of how the numbers boomed up against a regular Sunday, Palicha said on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that demands for puja flowers were skyrocketing just before the World Cup final match started at 2 pm.

Palicha said, initially they thought that the hike in demand for flowers was because of Chhath Puja, but later they observed a major spike since the match started.

“India's religious side is starting to show! Sales of puja flowers are through the roof today compared to a regular Sunday. We thought it was because of Chhath Puja, but there's been a major spike since the match started," Palicha said.