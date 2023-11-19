India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Zepto, Blinkit see record sale of snacks, beverages and puja flowers
Quick delivery companies like Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart Sunday reported skyrocketing orders, even bigger than Diwali, for core cricket viewing-day products like snacks and beverages beside puja flowers and Indian cricket team jerseys just before the match started at 2 pm
“Serious hype at Zepto HQ right now - we’ve delivered 100,000+ cans of Thums Up for free today and the game hasn’t even started!"Palicha twitted on X.
Zepto delivered over 2 lakh free Thums Up beverages as part of a partnership with the brand, reported BQ Prime. “The partnership with Thump Up has been a big success in driving the traffic today,"Palicha added.
Meanwhile, Blinkit also reported the highest-ever sales of chips on the quick delivery platform.
lbinder Dhindsa, Blinkit’s cofounder and CEO, said the company is on track to hit a new all-time high of chips sales.
“Orders with chips always peak on days when India is playing. Currently on track to hit a new all-time high of chips sales on @letsblinkit today🚀, Dhindsa posted on Twitter.
He also reported an interesting ordering pattern. A sharp order rate drop at the time of the toss and the first ball but picked up once it ended and ads were being aired.
“Note the sharp order rate drop at the time of the toss & the first ball of the match. Would be interesting to see how this chart aligns with Hotstar app opens," he said.
Dhindsa also shared a graph comparing the sale of jerseys on the final vs semifinal day.
