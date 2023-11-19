With India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final being played in Ahmedabad today, quick delivery companies like Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart Sunday reported skyrocketing orders, even bigger than Diwali, for core cricket viewing-day products like snacks and beverages beside puja flowers and Indian cricket team jerseys just before the match started at 2 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is the event of decade in India, even bigger than Diwali…Zepto is the perfect platform for core cricket-viewing products like beverages and snacks which is why we’re seeing a major boost in volume today" BQ Prime quoted Aadit Palicha, cofounder and CEO of Zepto as saying.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup Final: AUS 195/3-36 overs, Travis Head puts Australia on top in chaseSharing a graph of how the numbers boomed up against a regular Sunday, Palicha said on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that demands for puja flowers were skyrocketing just before the World Cup final match started at 2 pm.

Palicha said, initially they thought that the hike in demand for flowers was because of Chhath Puja, but later they observed a major spike since the match started.

Also Read | Bulaye nahi hume: Kapil Dev claims BCCI ‘forgot’ to invite him to 2023 World Cup final, netizens say ‘pathetic!’ “India's religious side is starting to show! Sales of puja flowers are through the roof today compared to a regular Sunday. We thought it was because of Chhath Puja, but there's been a major spike since the match started," Palicha said.

"Serious hype at Zepto HQ right now - we've delivered 100,000+ cans of Thums Up for free today and the game hasn't even started!"Palicha twitted on X.

Zepto delivered over 2 lakh free Thums Up beverages as part of a partnership with the brand, reported BQ Prime. “The partnership with Thump Up has been a big success in driving the traffic today,"Palicha added.

Meanwhile, Blinkit also reported the highest-ever sales of chips on the quick delivery platform.

Also Read | India vs Australia, World Cup final: Disney+ Hotstar sets new live viewership record lbinder Dhindsa, Blinkit’s cofounder and CEO, said the company is on track to hit a new all-time high of chips sales.

“Orders with chips always peak on days when India is playing. Currently on track to hit a new all-time high of chips sales on @letsblinkit today🚀, Dhindsa posted on Twitter.

He also reported an interesting ordering pattern. A sharp order rate drop at the time of the toss and the first ball but picked up once it ended and ads were being aired.

“Note the sharp order rate drop at the time of the toss & the first ball of the match. Would be interesting to see how this chart aligns with Hotstar app opens," he said.

Dhindsa also shared a graph comparing the sale of jerseys on the final vs semifinal day.

