India wants a commitment from Tesla to consider tax breaks: Report

The government has said it is keen for the EV pioneer to make cars in the country, but appears to be using their interest to try and gain benefits for the nascent local electric car industry. Tesla says it wants to test the waters by selling imported cars first, and to make that viable, levies as high as 100% would need to be lowered. India is still a value-conscious auto market dominated by cheaper gasoline cars and clean transport remains a fledgling industry, with EVs just 1% of cars sold annually.

