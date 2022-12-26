India well positioned to continue to be fastest growing economy next year: Tata chief2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 08:22 PM IST
- Increasing consumption, consumer confidence and investment will support India's growth story said N Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said that India is well positioned to continue to be the fastest-growing major economy next year, which may mark the lowest global growth since the millennium began barring the pandemic and the global financial crisis