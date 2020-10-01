India will position as tech garage of the world in next few years: Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog in a virtual conference said that a lot of innovation in the future will be driven by data as companies are now channelising this trend and cleaning up humongous sources of data and creating structured sets that will power AI algorithms, which India will need.

"India will position itself as the tech garage of the world in the next few years. India's problems are far more complex and it provides an opportunity to use technology, data and innovate at scale," said Kant in a recently held "Connected Executive: The Boardroom Unplugged," a virtual conference.

Alok Ohrie, President and MD, Dell Technologies India was also a part of the conference where they engaged in a conversation to discuss how organisations can leverage technological advancements to fulfil their responsibilities towards all stakeholders, more effectively, especially in the post-COVID era.

COVID-19 has posed an enormous challenge for nations and policymakers, but it’s all about looking at these challenges as an opportunity to push for reforms, to introduce technology-driven interventions and to take a nation on to a very high-invention trajectory. "It's an opportunity for India, together with the private sector, to lead from the front. We just need to be bold, proactive, imaginative, and think out of the box," said Kant.

Dell's Ohrie concurred with the view and stressed that enterprises across industries, sectors and services of all sizes must use this time to redefine their business models and transform through technology. He further stressed on his belief that India has a significant advantage when compared to other geographies to pivot on custom, cutting-edge and agile solutions to suit the changed business dynamics.

On orchestrating the 'future is digital' journey, Kant explained how the crisis has enabled them to push for reforms in a big way across several sectors. "Technology will be the biggest driver of growth and India will solve many of its challenges by providing solutions that are contactless, economical, digital, equitable and fair," he said.

At Dell, Ohrie said that they have been helping customers progress their business and serving the government and society at large. "We see ourselves as nation builders when it comes to providing the much essential IT infrastructure," he said.

When asked about leadership tips to navigate a complex and uncertain future, Kant said that a great leader is always full of optimism and trying to break the status quo. India needs to have a vast number of young leaders who crave unique products and create cutting-edge global companies of tomorrow.

Ohrie said, for a great leader, first, staying positive and staying the course is imperative on the personal and business front. Second, adapt to the changing environment. The third is to be resourceful and leverage your network. Fourth, be bold and outrageous in your aspirations. Finally, focus on execution more than strategy.

The panelists also addressed the questions raised by participants during the virtual conference.









