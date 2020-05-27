I agree, we were expecting to turn profitable this fiscal but it may not happen till the second half of FY22. The impact, particularly in the US, has been bad. One is covid and the second is the crude oil price shock. The plate and pipe mill (in the US) services the energy industry and given the fall in crude oil prices, any investment happening in this sector is unlikely. We completed phase 1 of capital expenditure ($65 million) there. We wanted to do phase 2 from internal cash generation there but out of the $140 million planned, we’re only doing $45 million, the rest has been put on hold.