India1 Payments bags licence to operate White Label ATMs in India

India1 Payments Limited recently crossed the milestone of 10,000 White Label ATMs and has an installed base of 10,710 ATMs. India1 Payments Ltd. deployed over 3,000 new ATMs in the calendar year 2021 and this accounted for 54% of the WLA new deployments. The company deploys ATMs under the brand name of India1ATMs in the semi-urban and rural areas of the country. Since 2014, India1 Payments has deployed over one-third of the total WLAs. The company has been dedicated to improving financial inclusion through the accessibility of our ATM services in the under-penetrated semi-urban and rural areas of the country.

