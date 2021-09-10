Indiabulls get CCI nod to sell mutual fund business to Groww for 175 cr

The transaction to hive off the mutual fund business by Indiabulls Housing is expected to be closed on or before June 30, 2022. After the conclusion of the deal, Indiabulls Housing will cease to hold any equity shares and its sole control over IAMCL and ITCL. As of March 31, 2020, the mutual fund revenue constituted 0.03 per cent of the consolidated revenue of the housing financer company.