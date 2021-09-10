Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indiabulls get CCI nod to sell mutual fund business to Groww for 175 cr

After the conclusion of the deal, Indiabulls Housing will cease to hold any equity shares and its sole control over IAMCL and ITCL.
1 min read . 09:42 PM IST Livemint

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) has received the approval of Competition Commission of India (CCI) to sell its mutual fund business to Groww for 175 crore.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries Indiabulls Asset Management Company Ltd (IMACL) and Indiabulls Trustee Company Ltd (ITCL) had entered into a definitive transaction agreement on May 11, 2021 with Nextbillion Technology, which does business as Groww, for divestment of mutual fund business carried out by these two entities.

“In furtherance to the abovementioned intimation, please note that the Competition Commission of India has pursuant to communication letter dated September 9, 2021 approved the Transaction under section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, as amended," IBHFL said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Indiabulls want to divest its mutual fund business to focus on the retail estate asset management business, as it is not the core focus area of the company.

Groww commenced its financial services business in May 2016. It is currently one of the leading tech platforms for investing in stocks and mutual funds. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it is backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator and Ribbit Capital. Groww serves over 1.5 crore users in more than 900 cities across India.

The transaction to hive off the mutual fund business by Indiabulls Housing is expected to be closed on or before June 30, 2022. After the conclusion of the deal, Indiabulls Housing will cease to hold any equity shares and its sole control over IAMCL and ITCL. As of March 31, 2020, the mutual fund revenue constituted 0.03 per cent of the consolidated revenue of the housing financer company.

