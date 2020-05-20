Mortgage financier Indiabulls group has sacked almost 2,000 employees as it aims to contain the fallout of the disruption caused by covid-19, said two people aware of the development.

Several businesses have announced job cuts in recent days because of pressures created by the pandemic and the lockdown, but this is the first major event of layoffs in the financial services sector.

The move comes just a month after Indiabulls said that its senior management had taken a 35% pay cut for fiscal 2021 as part of efforts to control expenses. Company chairman Sameer Gehlaut had also decided to forgo his entire salary for the fiscal, while vice-chairman Gagan Banga had opted to take a 75% cut.

Indiabulls’ business has been under pressure as evidenced by ratings downgrades. In March, international rating agency Moody’s downgraded Indiabulls Housing Finance from B2 to B3, with a negative outlook, citing a challenging fund-raising environment.

“It’s unfortunate that the cost rationalization has happened at this time. However, it has happened across the group. Nearly 10% of employees have been asked to leave. Salary cuts have also happened," said the first person, requesting anonymity, as he is not authorized to speak with the media.

A spokesperson for Indiabulls said that the company typically sees an attrition of 10-15% of its workforce every 12 months. “There are no layoffs other than in the normal course of business because of attrition," the person added.

Share Via