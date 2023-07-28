Indiabulls Housing board approves raising ₹35,000 cr via NCDs; declares final dividend of ₹1.25 per share for FY231 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share translating to 62.5% on face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, it added.
Indiabulls Housing Finance board of directors on Friday approved raising up to ₹35,000 crore via issue of debt securities. It has also approved a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share for FY23.
