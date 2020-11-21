"Dinabandhu Mohapatra, former MD & CEO, Bank of India, is a seasoned and committed banker, with a distinguished career spanning over three decades, during which he held various high level positions, including Executive Director of Canara Bank and Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong and Singapore Centres of Bank of India. Mohapatra has vast knowledge and multi - dimensional banking experience including Treasury Operations, International Banking, Priority Sector Lending, Corporate Lending, Marketing, Recovery, Human Resources," said the company in a stock exchange filing.