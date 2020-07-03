Indiabulls Housing Finance gets 2,200 cr lifeline from Oaktree

In May, Indiabulls group sacked almost 2,000 employees as part of measures to contain the fallout of the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The move came in the wake of the senior management of taking a 35% pay cut for fiscal 2021. Company chairman Sameer Gehlaut decided to forgo his entire salary for the fiscal, while vice-chairman Gagan Banga opted to take a 75% cut in remuneration.