Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 profit rises 11% to 307 cr

The home loan financier said it disbursed ₹2,962 crore in H2 FY22 through co-lending. It has also committed co-lending demand for ₹15,000 crore in FY23 from seven existing partnerships. The company is on track to disburse ₹15,000 crore in FY23 and ₹20,000 crore in FY24, according to a release said.