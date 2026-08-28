Indiabulls Housing Finance won't challenge NCLT approval of Subhash Chandra repayment plan

Mumbai: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, now known as Samaan Capital, has decided not to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s approval of Zee group founder and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra’s repayment plan.

Replying to queries emailed by Mint, Samaan Capital said the facilities extended to various entities related to Chandra were “secured in nature”, and added that the housing finance company, through its enforcement and recovery measures, had collected an amount exceeding the amount originally disbursed.

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“… the Company has, through proactive enforcement and recovery measures including sale of pledged shares, actions under SARFAESI, recovered an aggregate amount materially exceeding the amount originally disbursed, including recoveries that took place after admission of claims under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Court (IBC),” said the company in the reply.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the NCLT repayment plan approved for Subhash Chandra? ⌵ The NCLT approved a repayment plan allowing Subhash Chandra to pay ₹6.5 crore against admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore, binding creditors under its terms. 2 Why did Indiabulls Housing Finance choose not to challenge the NCLT approval? ⌵ Indiabulls Housing Finance stated that they recovered significantly more than the amount originally disbursed, leading them to believe the NCLT's decision does not materially affect their recoveries. 3 How does the insolvency case against Subhash Chandra differ from personal borrowing? ⌵ The insolvency proceedings are against Chandra as a personal guarantor, not because he borrowed money directly; he claims he never personally borrowed from the creditors. 4 What happens if Subhash Chandra fails to comply with the repayment plan? ⌵ If Chandra does not comply with the repayment plan, the creditors may pursue further actions, potentially leading to bankruptcy proceedings and reduced recoveries for all involved parties. 5 Should creditors have supported the ₹6.5 crore repayment plan despite high claims? ⌵ The NCLT found the plan acceptable as creditors representing 80.81% of the voting share backed it, suggesting they believed it was the best recovery option given Chandra's asset limitations.

“Accordingly, the amount receivable under the repayment plan in IBC proceedings against the personal guarantor should not be viewed as representing the Company’s total recovery against the underlying exposure. Therefore, the order passed by the NCLT does not have any material impact on our recoveries,” it added.

Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) empowers banks and other financial institutions to directly auction residential or commercial properties pledged with them to recover loans from borrowers.

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Indiabulls Housing Finance was the financial creditor that triggered Chandra’s personal insolvency proceedings in 2022 over a ₹170-crore loan to Vivek Infracon, which Chandra had personally guaranteed. The NCLT admitted the insolvency proceedings against Chandra in April 2024.

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Challenging order On Thursday, Mint reported that HDFC Bank was considering challenging the NCLT order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). HDFC had opposed Chandra’s repayment plan and voted against it. The bank expects to recover about 3.2% of its total claim under the plan.

On 25 August, the NCLT approved a repayment plan proposed by Chandra, the chairman and founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, under which he will pay ₹6.5 crore. Notably, under the repayment plan, ₹6.25 crore will be paid to creditors, while another ₹25 lakh will be used to cover insolvency process costs. Together, the two amounts total ₹6.5 crore, which is the overall amount proposed under Chandra’s repayment plan.

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Mint first reported on Tuesday that the third judicial member of the insolvency court, Nilesh Sharma, who was included in February 2026 by the NCLT president, approved the repayment plan.

The voting record in the order copy shows several creditors, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, opposed the repayment plan.

Queries emailed to RBL Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, LIC Housing remain unanswered.

Government sources told Mint that the Subhash Chandra case should not be seen as Chandra personally taking loans worth thousands of crores. The insolvency case is against him because he had given personal guarantees for loans taken by several Essel and Zee-linked companies.

The sources said only about ₹2,574 crore of the claims relate to loans for which Chandra had given a personal guarantee when the loans were originally taken. Most of his other guarantees were given later as additional security.

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Chandra, in a statement on Thursday, said he had never personally borrowed money from the lenders. “There is no personal borrowing by Dr Subhash Chandra from any of the creditors named in the order or from any other creditor/lender. He only signed personal guarantees,” the statement said.

He said the companies for which he had given guarantees had borrowed nearly ₹45,000 crore as of January 2019, of which about ₹43,000 crore had since been repaid.

Chandra said his net worth was ₹31.79 crore in 2024, including a house worth about ₹25 crore, and that the repayment plan was based on what he could pay from his own assets.

The plan received 80.81% support from creditors by value. HDFC Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank were among those that opposed it.

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The third judicial member’s order considered the plan under Section 114 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It found some procedural problems but said they were not serious enough to reject the plan.

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Sharma said creditors had participated in the process and no sufficient prejudice had been established. He also held that the tribunal should not substitute its own commercial assessment for the decision taken by the required majority of creditors.

To be sure, Sharma’s opinion is not yet the final order. The matter will return to the regular bench for final directions.

Once the plan is finally approved and implemented under Section 114, it will bind creditors under Section 115. Once Chandra completes the repayment plan, he will exit the insolvency process.

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About the Authors Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India. Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.