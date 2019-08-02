Indiabulls Housing Finance to buy back bonds worth up to $50 mn

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Friday it will buy back bonds worth up to $50 million (around ₹348 crore), which is a part of its $1.5 billion bond programme.

"The company will be doing a buyback of up to $50 million of the $350 million 6.375 per cent notes issued by the company," it said in a regulatory filing.

The buyback is part of the company's $1.5 billion (around ₹10,398 crore) secured euro medium-term note programme, it said.

The buyback will be done upon receipt of necessary regulatory approval, it added.

Stock of Indiabulls Housing was trading 1.02 per cent down at ₹516.35 on the BSE.