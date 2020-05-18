Indiabulls Housing raises 1,030 cr via bonds on private placement basis

NEW DELHI : Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Monday said it has raised ₹1,030 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The company on May 18 allotted 10,300 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹1,030 crore, on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company on May 18 allotted 10,300 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹1,030 crore, on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon rate on the bonds with three years tenor is 9.10 % per annum (payable annually).

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 10.87% down at Rs 118.85 on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.