Home > Companies > News > Indiabulls Housing raises 1,030 cr via bonds on private placement basis
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 10.87% down at 118.85 on BSE

Indiabulls Housing raises 1,030 cr via bonds on private placement basis

1 min read . 06:58 PM IST PTI

Indiabulls Housing on May 18 allotted 10,300 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value 10 lakh each, aggregating to 1,030 crore, on a private placement basis

NEW DELHI : Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Monday said it has raised 1,030 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The company on May 18 allotted 10,300 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value 10 lakh each, aggregating to 1,030 crore, on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon rate on the bonds with three years tenor is 9.10 % per annum (payable annually).

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 10.87% down at Rs 118.85 on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

