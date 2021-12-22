Indiabulls Real Estate board has approved raising funds up to ₹1,500 crore through one or more Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP), the company informed the stock exchanges on Wednesday

The funds will be used to augment the long-term resources of the company and to maintain sufficient liquidity for meeting funding requirements for business activities, existing and new projects and future business growth.

On Wednesday, Indiabulls Real Estate shares surged 2.15% to close at ₹161.20 apiece on NSE.

The approval to raising funds come as Sameer Gehlaut, promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance, recently sold nearly 12% stake in the firm through promoter companies to make it a fully professionally managed entity.

"I have sold 11.9% stake in the company with a view to make the company a fully professionally managed and run company.

"With this sale, I and my promoter companies now own 9.8 per cent of the company. I intend to hold these shares and participate in the future growth story of the company," Indiabulls Housing Finance quoted Gehlaut as saying in a regulatory filing.

In a letter sent to the board members of the company, Gehlaut said ever since going public in September 2004 at ₹19 per share, Indiabulls Housing Finance has been a "fabulous success story."

Gehlaut said he will be resigning from the board of the company by the end of the current fiscal, and will be completing the process of de-promotorisation of the company with requisite approvals.

Two years ago, the housing financier had envisioned to be a professionally run and innovative financial institution with a strong balance sheet, strong liquidity and masterclass corporate governance.

Gehlaut held a total of 21.69% stake in the company in his personal capacity (0.11%) and through his promoter companies -- Inuus Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (7.70%) and Sameer Gehlaut IBH Trust (13.89%), before selling his nearly 12% stake on Thursday.

