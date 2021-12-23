Indiabulls Real Estate may raise up  to  1,500 cr via QIP

“They are looking at raising at least ₹500-600 crore through the planned QIP, but could raise more depending on investor demand. The plan is to raise the funds sometime in February, once shareholder approval comes in, which usually takes about a month," one of the two people cited above said. “The funds will help the company meet its funding requirements while it awaits closure of the merger process with Embassy group. Once the merger is complete, the combined entity will look to raise a bigger round of fundraising," he added.

