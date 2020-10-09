Indiabulls sells further stake in Oak North Bank; raises 441 cr

OakNorth Bank was launched in September 2015 and Indiabulls had invested ₹ 663 crore in November 2015 for a 40% stake in the bank. Within two years of this, in November 2017, the company recouped its investment by selling about 10 per cent stake to the Government of Singapore's investment arm GIC for ₹770 crore. OakNorth contributed 1.54% or ₹ 33.88 crores to the consolidated net profit of IBHFL.