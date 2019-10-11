Indiabulls Ventures approves 1,000 crore share buyback at 150/share

MUMBAI : The boards of Indiabulls Ventures and Indiabulls Real Estate on Friday approved the proposals of equity share buyback to the tune of ₹1,000 crore and ₹500 crore, respectively.

Capital markets company Indiabulls Ventures said in a filing that its board has approved buyback of upto 6.66 crore equity shares at ₹150 per share.

"The board of directors of the company has approved a proposal of ₹1,000 crore of buyback of upto 6,66,66,666 fully paid-up equity shares having face value ₹2 each of the company, representing 12.61 per cent of its total existing fully paid-up equity capital (equity shares) at ₹150 per equity share," it said.

Indiabulls Real Estate, on the other hand, would spend ₹500 crore to buyback 5 crore shares with at ₹100 per share.

"The board of directors of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has approved a proposal of ₹500 crore of buyback of upto 5 crore fully paid-up equity shares having face value ₹2 each of the company, representing approximately 11 per cent of its total existing paid-up equity capital (equity shares) at ₹100 per equity share," the company said in its regulatory filing to the BSE.

The buybacks by both companies would take place through the 'tender offer' route and would be subject to shareholder approval.

Following the announcement, shares of Indiabulls Real Estate on the BSE hit the 5 per cent upper circuit and were locked at ₹43.40, up ₹2.05, or 4.96 per cent, per share.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.