IndiaFirst Life bets on agentic AI for long-term gains, ties-up with Salesforce

IndiaFirst Life Insurance is embedding autonomous AI agents across sales coaching, underwriting, claims processing, email automation and recruitment in partnership with Salesforce, in a bet that the payoff will materialize after years rather than quarters, said managing director and chief executive Rushabh Gandhi.
“Very difficult to say what is going to give us the biggest bang for the buck,” he said, adding that “the meaningful long-term benefits will probably kick in on the sales side” while “the immediate short-term benefits, which are quick and easy, will happen on the customer service side,” Gandhi told reporters at the sidelines of the event held to announce the partnership.