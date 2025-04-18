India-made electronics products reliable, recognised globally: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Manesar, Apr 18 (PTI) India's electronics manufacturing and export prowess have grown multi-fold in the last decade driven by enabling policies and incentives, and the Made-in-India products now command global recognition given their reliability and respect for IP rights, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Inaugurating VVDN Technologies' SMT (Surface Mount Technology) Line at Manesar, the Minister noted that electronics manufacturing in India has risen 5-fold in the last decade topping ₹11 lakh crore.

Exports have grown 6 times during this period, crossing ₹3.25 lakh crore. The entire ecosystem has spurred 25 lakh jobs, Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT said.

"In global market, Indian products, given their reliability and respect for IP rights, have an advantage, and it is being recognised globally," Vaishnaw said.

India's design capabilities have paved the way for complex products - from AI cameras to automobile electronics and telecom network equipment to power electronics - being designed here, adding to India's sheen as an electronics hub, he said.

"Now addition of electronics components incentives, approved by Cabinet recently, will improve depth of electronics manufacturing ecosystem, leading to more opportunities," the Minister asserted.

Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated VVDN Technologies' new Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line at the company's Global Innovation Park, as well as Mechanical Innovation Park in Manesar.

This advanced infrastructure will enable VVDN to manufacture large and complex products such as AI servers, networking equipment, and motherboards, helping reduce import dependence and strengthening India's supply chain resilience, the company said in a release.

"As part of VVDN's growth strategy, the company is committed to localisation with focus on complete backward integration," according to a company release.

In parallel, the Mechanical Innovation Park, spanning 1,50,000 sq ft, will house mold and tool-making setups, wire-cut machines, and modern injection molding machines, creating a fully integrated mechanical design-to-manufacturing ecosystem. Together these - building on the company's existing manufacturing capacities, would give a significant boost to India's electronics manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

The inauguration marks a major milestone for the design and Make in India and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, showcasing the growing strength of India's domestic capabilities in electronics product engineering and high-volume manufacturing.

"The newly inaugurated SMT Line is VVDN's largest, supporting PCB sizes up to 850mm x 560mm, with a high-speed capacity of 250,000 CPH (components per hour)," the release said.

With these new facilities, VVDN said it is poised to add a combined total of over 3,000 skilled professionals, in line with government's vision of employment generation and high-tech skilling.

"VVDN today has 11 R&D Centers with strong engineering workforce of 5,000 engineers focusing of design and innovation of next gen solutions. VVDN is the front runner in designing and manufacturing new age solution including AI servers, laptops, EV solutions, cameras, Wi-Fi 7 access points," the company said.

