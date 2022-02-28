Indiamart acquires 26% stake in Realbooks for 13.75 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Issuing a statement, Indiamart CEO Dinesh Agarwal said, “Unlike existing desktop based software solutions which were designed for traditional businesses, the team at Realbooks has consciously designed a cloud first product which makes it appealing for new age businesses."
"We believe that this investment complements other initiatives we are taking within this space, and are excited to partner with them for their next phase of growth," he added.
Adansa Solutions under the brand name 'Realbooks', offers a cloud based accounting software product for businesses and had turnover of ₹2.6 crore in fiscal 2021.
