IndiaMart InterMesh, an online B2B marketplace, on Monday announced that its board will consider a share buyback proposal on July 20.
IndiaMart InterMesh, an online B2B marketplace, on Monday announced that its board will consider a share buyback proposal on July 20.
“...the Board of Directors of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, will also consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company, …. in their meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023," the company said in an exchange filing.
“...the Board of Directors of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, will also consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company, …. in their meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023," the company said in an exchange filing.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
After the announcement, IndiaMart InterMesh share price rallied over 5% to an intraday high of ₹2,997.20 apiece on the BSE.
Earlier, the company had informed that its board of directors will consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 on July 20.
Meanwhile, during the quarter ended March 2023, IndiaMart InterMesh reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56 crore which was marginally lower than ₹57 crore in the year ago period.
Its revenue from operations during Q4FY23 rose 34% to ₹268 crore from ₹201 crore, YoY. EBITDA was at ₹66 crore, while margins stood at 24.6%.
The company’s board had also recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 and a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for FY23.
IndiaMart InterMesh share price has rallied over 36% in 2023 so far. It has jumped more than 48% in the last one year.
At 11:30 am, the shares of IndiaMart InterMesh were trading 2.50% higher at ₹2,920.60 apiece on the BSE.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.