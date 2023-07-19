Indian Air Force to get its first Airbus C295 transport aircraft in September1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:49 PM IST
IAF crews will carry out acceptance trials of India’s first C295 transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space’s Seville facility in southern Spain in early September before taking delivery of the plane
The planemaker Airbus will deliver India’s first tactical military transport aircraft C295 to Indian Air Force (IAF) in September, said a report by Hindustan Times on Wednesday
