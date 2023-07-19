comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Indian Air Force to get its first Airbus C295 transport aircraft in September
Back

The planemaker Airbus will deliver India’s first tactical military transport aircraft C295 to Indian Air Force (IAF) in September, said a report by Hindustan Times on Wednesday

IAF crews will carry out acceptance trials of India’s first C295 transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space’s Seville facility in southern Spain in early September before taking delivery of the plane, said the report citing Airbus officials aware of the matter.

The delivery of C295 to India will set in motion a crucial ‘Make in India’ project worth  21,935 crore to equip the IAF with 56 such aircraft.

The first C295 aircraft has completed its maiden flight in May and second one is in final assembly stage at Airbus’s Seville facility and will be delivered to IAF in May 2024, said the report.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout