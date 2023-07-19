Hello User
Indian Air Force to get its first Airbus C295 transport aircraft in September

  • IAF crews will carry out acceptance trials of India’s first C295 transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space’s Seville facility in southern Spain in early September before taking delivery of the plane

A file photo of a tactical military transport aircraft Airbus C295.

The planemaker Airbus will deliver India’s first tactical military transport aircraft C295 to Indian Air Force (IAF) in September, said a report by Hindustan Times on Wednesday

IAF crews will carry out acceptance trials of India’s first C295 transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space’s Seville facility in southern Spain in early September before taking delivery of the plane, said the report citing Airbus officials aware of the matter.

The delivery of C295 to India will set in motion a crucial ‘Make in India’ project worth 21,935 crore to equip the IAF with 56 such aircraft.

The first C295 aircraft has completed its maiden flight in May and second one is in final assembly stage at Airbus’s Seville facility and will be delivered to IAF in May 2024, said the report.

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:49 PM IST
