Indian airlines to face capacity shortage in peak travel season1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Since the suspension of low-cost carrier Go First, domestic airlines’ fleet size has risen by just 0.9% to around 680
New Delhi: Indian airlines face a potential capacity shortage during the peak December quarter travel season, as aircraft induction plans of major carriers are progressing at a sluggish pace, according to data from aircraft tracking site Flightradar24 .
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×