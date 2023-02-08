Indian airlines to place order for 1,500-1,700 aircraft over next 2 years: CAPA India
- Air India and IndiGo are expected to be the largest contributors, as CAPA India expects the mammoth organisations to place an order of 500 aircraft each
NEW DELHI : Indian airlines are expected to place order for around 1500-1700 aircraft over the next two years, aviation consultancy firm Centre for Aviation CAPA India has said. Currently, airlines in India have over 700 commercial aircraft in operation and less than 800 airplanes are on order.
