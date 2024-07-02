Indian American ex-billionaire Rishi Shah gets 7.5 years for $1bn fraud in US, Goldman & Google among cheated investors

Former Chicago billionaire Rishi Shah has been sentenced to 7.5 years for a $1 billion fraud at Outcome Health. Shah and other executives, including another Indian American Shradha Agarwal, were also convicted of fraud, money laundering, and deceiving clients and investors.

Livemint
Updated12:01 PM IST
Indian American ex-billionaire Rishi Shah of Outcome Health
Indian American ex-billionaire Rishi Shah of Outcome Health(Chicago Tribune via X)

Rishi Shah, 38, an Indian-American ex-billionaire has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being convicted of defrauding investors such as Goldman Sachs, Alphabet and the Pritzker Group venture fund of $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Shah is co-founder of advertising start-up Outcome Health, which provided ads on televisions and in doctors' offices, it added.

He and two other Outcome executives — including one more Indian American — were convicted on over 12 counts of fraud and money laundering charges by a federal jury last year, the report stated. The sentence was pronounced last week by Chicago US District Judge Thomas Durkin, it added, citing a July 1 statement by the United States Attorney’s Office.

The three accused were identified as co-founder and former CEO Shah, co-founder and former President Shradha Agarwal (38), and former chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Outcome Brad Purdy (35), the report said.

They were accused of lying to pharmaceutical companies, taking money for ads never placed, and then misrepresenting the health of the company to investors.

Also Read | Hindenburg responds to SEBI on Adani show cause notice: 5 key points of defence

The Case

Formerly known as ‘Context Media Health’, it was founded by Shah in 2006 when he was a student at Chicago's Northwestern University. He “rapidly” gained prominence in Democratic circles and even netted investment from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s venture capital firm before the fraud was exposed in 2017 by the Wall Street Journal.

Describing Shah was the “driving force behind a dizzying array of lies to clients, lenders, investors and an audit firm”, prosecutors had asked for a 15-year sentence for him.

Prosecutors had further asked for 10-year sentences each for Agarwal and Purdy. But Judge Durkin sentenced them to three years in a half-way house and two years and three months in prison, respectively.

The company “oversold” ads compared to what it could actually broadcast and lied to MNC clients such as Novo Nordisk A/S about the size of its TV network in US doctors' offices, prosecutors ad securities regulators told the court, the report said.

The fraudulent ad sales worth hundreds of millions of dollars allowed Shah a “lavish lifestyle”, including weekend trips on private yachts and jets, and a $10 million home. He raised money based on bogus financial statements in 2016 and his net worth was reported at more than $4 billion, prosecutors said.

“Outcome’s former executives deceived their clients, their auditor, their lenders, and their investors for years. Their sentences should serve as yet another reminder that ‘faking it until you make it’ is not an acceptable practice for any business,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in the statement.

Also Read | SC rules ‘broad immunity’ in case against Trump, Joe Biden warns ‘dangerous’

‘Ashamed, Embarrassed’, Says Shah

In a prepared statement before the court last week, Shah told the Justice Durkin that he was “ashamed and embarrassed” by his failure to properly manage his company, adding that an “aggressive push for growth” led to “a number of fatal mistakes” that included not tracking the delivery of ads paid for by clients.

“The culture I created permissioned people on my team to think it was okay to create false data in response to client questions,” he reportedly said.

Investors including Alphabet, Goldman and Pritzker sued Outcome in 2017 claiming fraud tied to a $487.5 million fundraising that same year, which they said led to a $225 million dividend pocketed by Shah and Agarwal.

Also Read | Windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil hiked to ₹6,000/tonne

Further, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) sued Shah, Agarwal, Purdy and former chief growth officer Ashik Desai for alleged use of false financial statements to raise funds.

Desai and another two other Outcome employees pleaded guilty to charges before the criminal trial against the company’s top executives.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesNewsIndian American ex-billionaire Rishi Shah gets 7.5 years for $1bn fraud in US, Goldman & Google among cheated investors

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

169.30
06:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.6 (0.95%)

Tata Steel

174.55
06:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.45 (0.26%)

Bharat Electronics

305.85
06:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.67%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
06:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Solar Industries India

10,910.45
06:15 AM | 2 JUL 2024
811.5 (8.04%)

EPL

217.20
06:16 AM | 2 JUL 2024
15.25 (7.55%)

Archean Chemical Industries

721.25
06:15 AM | 2 JUL 2024
41.2 (6.06%)

NLC India

258.70
06:16 AM | 2 JUL 2024
14.6 (5.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue