Indian apps which had already begun scaling up their cloud backend in light of increased usage during the lockdown have in the recent weeks doubled down on these efforts after rising anti China sentiments, followed by a ban on 59 Chinese apps, resulted in millions of new users flocking to Indian alternatives.

Many of the Indian apps who started with a small cloud presence have rapidly matured into full scale users in a matter of weeks say analysts with most of them spread across Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

“The lockdown had already prepared us for a surge in user base but what we saw after some apps were banned was a growth in user base and downloads over 6 days that we had expected over 6 months," said Pulkit Agarwal, co-founder, Trell a platform that offers multi-languages video content. Trell witnessed 12 million downloads and 3 lakh new content creators in a matter of 6 days since the ban.

Agarwal said that content platforms had to address not only the massive shift of creators from the Chinese platforms but also ensure that their content was seamlessly accessible. This required optimised algorithms for ease of access, search and file compression among others.

“It is important for the content creators to have Indian platforms to turn to when they have lost their base overnight which is why having a strong technology backbone to support it has been essential," said Agarwal.

Downloads of homegrown social media app Chingari went from 2.5 million to over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store since the ban. This sudden spike in traffic on a platform that wasn’t prepared had a severe impact on app’s load time. To ensure the user experience wasn’t affected, the developers of Chingari shut down some slow queries to optimise it at app level, working 24x7 with the AWS (cloud) team to scale and keep the app stable.

Asif Mohamed, CTO, Momspresso said that the platform had been scaling their cloud presence since the past one year and recently decided to move to a multi-cloud deployment. "We use both AWS and Google Cloud Platform for our services and our servers are set up to auto-scale. We have seen a consistent peak of server utilisation and new servers being launched automatically since March of this year as the content creation and consumption on our platform has more than doubled," said Mohamed.

Even Mitron, India’s homegrown answer to short-form video app TikTok, which surged to 25 million downloads with almost 87% of the surge coming in June scaled up their backend infrastructure, hosted on AWS servers in India for better user experience. Recently, social media platform ShareChat shifted from a multi-cloud presence across AWS and Google Cloud to Google Cloud only, to scale up for the anticipated user growth.

Naveen Mishra, senior director, Gartner said the push towards vernacular language platforms together with the recent popularity of Indian apps will only increase in the days to come. “ Many of these apps are struggling to manage growth which is almost 100-200% more than what they expected. Not every cloud provider can immediately support that. Many are switching vendors, optimising and emulating global best practices to manage this unprecedented demand," said Mishra.

However, experts suggest the cost of scaling up needs to be addressed carefully as different providers can charge different rates based on solutions offered and startups need to weigh their choices smartly before investing.

