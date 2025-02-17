Companies
Sotheby’s sales more than double to ₹304 cr in 2024 as Indian art market booms
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 17 Feb 2025, 04:21 PM IST
SummaryIn 2024, the auction house sold Sayed Haider Raza's Terra Amata (1984) for $3.4 million and Maqbool Fida Husain's untitled work (Reincarnation) (1957) for $3.2 million in London. In 2023, Husain’s Bulls (1961) sold for $2.8 million in New York.
Demand for Indian art is booming, as savvy millennials and high net worth individuals (HNIs) rush to pick up works of both modernist masters such as Sayed Haider Raza, and Vasudeo S. Gaitonde as well as lesser-known painters such as Bhupen Khakhar, driving up sales to a record.
