Sotheby’s sales more than double to ₹304 cr in 2024 as Indian art market booms

"When we look at the auctions that are happening around the world, it's clear the quality of the Indian art market is now very robust and is now also expanding to non-progressive artists as well. These artists are getting a lot of traction now and were artists who made a big contribution to art but not always recognised enough. Today, the artworks of Khakhar—for instance—that we are auctioning, come from his own estate made from a show in 2000 displayed at the Tate Modern art gallery in London," she said.