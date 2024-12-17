Companies
Indian art market is one of the most exciting we've seen in recent years: Christie’s CEO Cerutti
SummaryAt a recent Christie’s auction, ‘The Lovers’ by F.N. Souza sold for $4.89 million, setting a record for the artist. The South Asian art market is thriving, with Indian art sales increasing by 23% in 2024 despite challenges.
‘The Lovers’, a Francis Newton Souza artwork that made headlines at an auction of South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art by Christie’s in New York in March, is one of the 10 most expensive paintings sold by the iconic British auction house this year.
