Indian avatar firm Plutoverse to launch its avatar DeerDost on metaverse

NEW DELHI: Plutoverse, an avatar technology company, has announced that its first virtual avatar for adults 'DeerDost' will also exist on the metaverse. The avatar who first made his Instagram appearance as user @DeerDost will be seen in an adult animated web series as well.

The avatar, 20 years of age, lives in Mumbai and like other young adults is experiencing the sights and sounds of the city amid the loneliness of the pandemic.

The avatar, 20 years of age, lives in Mumbai and like other young adults is experiencing the sights and sounds of the city amid the loneliness of the pandemic.

The metaverse is a digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The series, the company said, is built in a futuristic version of Mumbai and discusses how people deal with a myriad of emotions living there.

The story revolves around DeerDost, a quintessential Mumbai 20-year-old, who hangs about with his friends and lives out his life in the virtual world.

Having spent the past 18 months watching the world go by through his screen, the protagonist steps out of home only to realise that the world appears to be steeped in a much deadlier disease – a loneliness epidemic, said a spokesperson of Plutoverse, the avatar technology company

The company focuses on creating a metaverse of homegrown virtual avatars relatable to the country’s GenZ generation. Prashant Sharma, its co-founder said the company believes that this generation needs to be engaged in conversations using more interesting tools. Usage of artificial intelligence, virtual influencers, synthetic media of storytelling can deal with more serious issues like mental health.

The global metaverse market size reached $47.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, according to analysis by Emergen Research. By 2028, this figure is expected to grow to $828.95 billion.