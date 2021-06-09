Indian Bank employees to get access to Practo's corporate health plans

MUMBAI : State-owned Indian Bank, and healthcare company Practo, have joined hands to provide existing and former employees of the bank and their family members with Practo’s signature corporate health and wellness plans during the covid-19 pandemic.

Indian Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that it is one of India’s first financial institutions to adopt a digital-first approach in strengthening its employee initiatives amid the covid-19 crisis, by opting for Practo’s round-the-clock healthcare services.

According to the bank, over 74,000 of its present and retired staff members will benefit from these health plans that provide convenient, affordable, and 24x7 access to high-quality care.

“From online consultations with verified doctors across more than 23 specialties, and preventive health check-ups to meeting pharmaceutical needs, and conducting general healthcare sessions, these health plans are specially crafted keeping in mind the demands of working professionals," the bank said.

Shenoy Vishwanath V., executive director at the bank, said employees are the bank’s most invaluable resources, at the centre of the business, and driving the vision of delivering excellence in financial services and acting as its brand ambassadors.

“Amid this pandemic, it is our duty to stand by our employees, both serving and retired, and their family members, and ensure they have access to quality healthcare from the comfort of their homes. We are looking forward to strengthening our employee welfare measures by opting for this first-of-its-kind initiative," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.