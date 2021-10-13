Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Indian Bank, Fisdom tie up for digital gold, pension funds, portfolio management

Indian Bank, Fisdom tie up for digital gold, pension funds, portfolio management

Premium
Indian Bank is the seventh-largest public sector bank in India, following the merger with Allahabad Bank. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 12:16 PM IST Livemint

  • The bank’s customers will get to invest in pension funds and digital gold and even file income tax returns online. HNI customers will be able to access sophisticated and customised products, such as Portfolio Management Services and Alternate Investment Funds

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has added a host of new digital wealth management products on its mobile banking app in partnership with Fisdom, a fintech company that offers financial products, such as mutual funds, insurance and National Pension Scheme (NPS) on its platform.

NEW DELHI: Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has added a host of new digital wealth management products on its mobile banking app in partnership with Fisdom, a fintech company that offers financial products, such as mutual funds, insurance and National Pension Scheme (NPS) on its platform.

The two had announced a partnership in June this year to offer investment services for mutual funds and NPS to the bank’s 10 crore customers.

The two had announced a partnership in June this year to offer investment services for mutual funds and NPS to the bank’s 10 crore customers.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In the second phase, announced today, bank’s customers will get to invest in pension funds and digital gold and even file income tax returns online. The bank’s HNI customers will be able to access sophisticated and customised products, such as Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternate Investment Funds (AIF), as per the official statement.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Indian Bank with the addition of more products that would help us provide a holistic wealth management experience to our customers," said Anand Dalmia, co-founder, Fisdom.

Indian Bank is the seventh-largest public sector bank in India, following the merger with Allahabad Bank.

"We are also merging our existing Mutual Fund business with FISDOM to scale efficiency and increase digital adoption on banks digital properties for existing customers as well," said Imran Amin Siddiqui, executive director, Indian Bank.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

In covid year, CEOs’ pay packets got fat, workers earne ...

Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

Premium

Promoters  may  bring $400  million into Vodafone Idea

Premium

Talace, the Tata company that has transport ambitions b ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!