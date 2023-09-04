Indian Bank partners with OneCard to launch mobile-first co-branded credit cards

Indian Bank has partnered with OneCard to introduce state-of-the-art, mobile-first, contactless, metal cobranded credit cards, OneCard said in a release today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OneCard is a metal credit card designed exclusively for mobile use that FPL Technologies launched and manages in collaboration with issuer banks. Anurag Sinha, Rupesh Kumar, and Vibhav Hathi, who have backgrounds in banking and have extensive knowledge of payments, credit, and starting and growing digital enterprises, created FPL Technologies. FPL is on a quest to fundamentally rethink credit and payments.

In a press statement, the company stated that this collaboration aims to give the nation's tech-savvy consumers an unmatched seamless credit consumption experience.

"Backed by an intuitive mobile app, this partnership will empower users with full digital control over their credit card interactions — ranging from real-time transactions tracking, spends management, EMI conversion, reward redemption, repayments, monthly budget planning to credit limit adjustments and seamless payments, all in-app," said OneCard in its release.

This international metal credit card operates by cutting-edge technology and is packed with features and carefully curated to give a variety of specialised perks, including lifetime validity with no joining or yearly fees.

The card follows to the principles of simplicity, transparency, and giving consumers back power by enabling cardholders to monitor/track all of their credit card interactions via the feature-rich app.

Vikas Kumar, Chief General Manager (Retail & MSME) of Indian Bank commented, “Indian Bank, recognized for its commitment to embracing technological advancements, continues to prioritize delivering customers a smooth, digitally centred experience. The bank's reputation as a significant technology contributor within the banking industry highlights its commitment to fostering innovation.

Bank is entering into partnership with different Fintechs to offer state-of-the-art technology to its customers. Our moto is to bring the best innovation and technology in our offerings, be responsive to the unique need of each customer through all channels of choice, to provide value to the stakeholders and to empower and engage our employees."

On Monday, Indian Bank share price closed 1.59% higher at ₹383.15 apiece on BSE.