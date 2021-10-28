Indian Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,089.17 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This marks a growth of around 164 per cent on annual basis, as compared to ₹412.28 crore seen as on September 30, 2020, showed financial results shared by the lender with stock exchanges.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, slipped to ₹4,083.49 crore in Q2 FY22 from ₹4,144.04 crore in Q2 FY21. Operating profit during the quarter under review was ₹3,275.49 crore, as opposed to ₹2,941.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit margin improved to 28.63 per cent during September quarter this year, as opposed to 25.33 per cent in the same quarter last year. Net profit margin increased almost threefold to 9.52 per cent from 3.55 per cent in the year-ago period.

The state-run lender made provisions of ₹2,215.58 crore for non-performing assets during the period. This was higher than ₹1,880.19 crore seen in the corresponding period a year ago. Non-performing loan provision coverage ratio for September quarter was 83.32 per cent, compared to 82 per cent for the quarter before that, the bank said in its statement.

On asset quality front, percentage of gross NPA as part of gross advances declined to 9.56 per cent from 9.89 per cent. Percentage of net NPAs also fell to 3.26 per cent from 2.96 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.