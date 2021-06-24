Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Indian Bank raises 1,650 crore via QIP

Indian Bank raises 1,650 crore via QIP

Premium
Indian Bank
1 min read . 10:11 PM IST PTI

In March this year, the committee of directors of capital raising of the bank (committee) had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to 4,000 crore through QIP in one or more tranches

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday said it has raised 1,650 crore through the QIP launched earlier this week.

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday said it has raised 1,650 crore through the QIP launched earlier this week.

In March this year, the committee of directors of capital raising of the bank (committee) had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to 4,000 crore through QIP in one or more tranches.

In March this year, the committee of directors of capital raising of the bank (committee) had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to 4,000 crore through QIP in one or more tranches.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The 4,000 crore capital mop-up through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) of shares had opened for subscription on June 21, 2021.

"The committee of directors of capital raising (committee) in its meeting held on June 24, 2021, approved the closure of the issue for the issue today (June 24, 2021) subsequent to the receipt of applications forms for an amount aggregating to 1,650 crore from eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which was opened on June 21, 2021," Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The committee determined and approved the issue price of 142.15 per equity share to be allotted to the eligible QIBs in the issue, it added. Shares of Indian Bank closed at 147.40 apiece on BSE, down 1.27 per cent.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Google delays cookie removal to late 2023

Premium

The decimation of India’s small hotels

Premium

John McAfee’s death was likely suicide, Spanish authorities say

Premium

NASA’s Perseverance rover is looking for life on Mars

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!