Indian Bank raises 1,650 crore via QIP

"The committee of directors of capital raising (committee) in its meeting held on June 24, 2021, approved the closure of the issue for the issue today (June 24, 2021) subsequent to the receipt of applications forms for an amount aggregating to ₹1,650 crore from eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which was opened on June 21, 2021," Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

