1 min read.Updated: 30 Oct 2021, 08:24 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Three non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, Indian Bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges
State-run lender Indian Bank announced it has reported over ₹266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank has reported three non-performing accounts as fraudulent, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
