Indian Bank reports 266-cr fraud in three accounts to RBI

Indian Bank reports 266-cr fraud in three accounts to RBI

Indian Bank has identified three fraudulent, non-performing accounts
1 min read . 08:24 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Three non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, Indian Bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges

State-run lender Indian Bank announced it has reported over 266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank has reported three non-performing accounts as fraudulent, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

These non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

It has declared M P Border Checkpost Development Co Ltd as fraud with an outstanding of 166.89 crore; Pune Sholapur Road Development ( 72.76 crore) and SONAC ( 27.08 crore).

The frauds have been categorised as diversion of funds in all the three cases.

Indian Bank said it has held provisions worth 12.58 crore against SONAC. While in the case of other two accounts, the provisions held are equivalent to the entire exposure respectively.

