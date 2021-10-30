Indian Bank reports 266-cr fraud in three accounts to RBI

Three non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, Indian Bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges

State-run lender Indian Bank announced it has reported over ₹266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank has reported three non-performing accounts as fraudulent, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

These non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

It has declared M P Border Checkpost Development Co Ltd as fraud with an outstanding of ₹166.89 crore; Pune Sholapur Road Development ( ₹72.76 crore) and SONAC ( ₹27.08 crore).

The frauds have been categorised as diversion of funds in all the three cases.