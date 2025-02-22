Companies
Indian Bank’s new chief wants to flip the playbook to focus on the small guns
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 22 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- In his first month as Indian Bank's CEO, Binod Kumar aims to reshape the lender's credit focus amid concerns over personal loan slowdowns. His strategic shifts could redefine the bank's future.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: A month in as the new chief of Indian Bank and Binod Kumar is looking to flip the state-run lender’s playbook albeit at a cautious but steady pace.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less