Indian Bank signs MoU with IIT Bombay for startup financing

This initiative, it said, is a part of the bank’s scheme “Ind Spring Board for financing startups" and will empower startups and MSMEs to realise their research efforts powered by financial support from the bank and backed by incubation facility offered by SINE, IIT Bombay. The bank will extend loans of up to Rs50 crore to these startups for their working capital requirements or purchase of machinery, equipment, among others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}