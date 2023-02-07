Indian banks’ exposure to Adani group ‘insufficient’ to pose credit risk: Fitch
Fitch estimated that loans to all Adani group entities generally account for 0.8%-1.2% of total lending for Indian banks rated by the agency, equivalent to 7%-13% of total equity.
New Delhi: Exposure of Indian banks to the embattled Adani Group is insufficient in itself to present a substantial risk to credit profiles of these lenders, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.
