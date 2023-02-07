Indian banks’ exposure to Adani group ‘insufficient’ to pose credit risk: Fitch

Fitch said on 3 February that the controversy following a report by US short-seller has no immediate impact on the ratings of Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities. “Even under a hypothetical scenario where the wider Adani group enters distress, exposure for Indian banks should, in itself, be manageable without adverse consequences on the banks‘ Viability Ratings," it said.

