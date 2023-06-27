New Delhi: Swiss Beauty Cosmetics Private Ltd, an Indian colour cosmetics company, has launched a new campaign with actor Taapsee Pannu. The campaign is titled ‘For all that you are. For all that you can be’. The film is produced by Yellawe Production, with cinematographer Ayananka Bose, a director of photography and Anish Dedhia, the director.

The campaign is partly out of home and partly digital as the actor has shared a glimpse of the campaign on her Instagram profile. The video highlights how the brand’s range of products like eyeshadows, lip colours, cosmetics etc., It will conduct the OOH campaign to increase awareness across its retail touchpoints, as well as a 360-degree social media activation throughout the year.

Saahil Nayar, CEO, Swiss Beauty, said, “This is not just a makeup brand but a platform for self-discovery. We are excited to embark on this journey with Pannu and individuals to be whoever they are today and become whatever they want tomorrow."

Pannu said, “Brands that matter are brands that have a story to tell. I’ve always been drawn to products that do more than they cost, and they embody this principle.“

The company began operations in 2013 in India and was founded by brothers Amit and Mohit Goyal in the national capital.

According to industry data, the cosmetics segment in India is projected to grow by 2.87% (2023-2027) resulting in a market volume of $7.02 billion in 2027, said research website Statista. In relation to the total population figures, per person revenues of $4.42 is generated in 2023 in India. By the end of this year, 83% of sales in the cosmetics segment will be attributable to non-luxury goods.