Indian beauty firm Swiss Beauty releases new out-of-home campaign with Taapsee Pannu1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 05:47 PM IST
The company began operations in 2013 in India and was founded by brothers Amit and Mohit Goyal in the national capital.
New Delhi: Swiss Beauty Cosmetics Private Ltd, an Indian colour cosmetics company, has launched a new campaign with actor Taapsee Pannu. The campaign is titled ‘For all that you are. For all that you can be’. The film is produced by Yellawe Production, with cinematographer Ayananka Bose, a director of photography and Anish Dedhia, the director.
