comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:49:46
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.1 -0.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 969.9 0.1%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Anil Agarwal considering listing Vedanta business separately ‘to ensure better returns for investors’
Back

Vedanta Limited is considering listing all or some of its business separately, chairman Anil Agarwal said in a YouTube video on Friday. The business that is likely to be listed separately includes metals and mining oil & gas and potentially chipmaking. Anil Agarwal has clarified that the final decision will be taken after consultation with shareholders and the reorganization can help in fetching better returns and dividends for the investors.

"I have asked all my advisors and my people if can we have all products (businesses that Vedanta operates) or some products to be independent," Agarwal said in a video message posted on YouTube quoted by the news agency Reuters.

"If you have one share of Vedanta Ltd, you will have many shares of other companies and people will have an opportunity to invest in different areas. Some international companies want to invest in a particular area, they will get that opportunity," he said.

The development comes three years after Anil Agarwal attempted to delist Vedanta Limited in May 2020. The company proposed to buy back the shares held by public shareholders and offered a price of 87.5 per share. The delisting attempt failed as Vedanta Limited didn't receive the required number of shares for the delisting offer to go through.

Financial difficulties

The move seems to be another attempt by Vedanta Resources (holding company of Vedanta Limited) to raise funds as the credit agencies are downgrading its outlook for its potential to fulfill debt obligations. S&P Global Ratings estimated that the funding gap of Vedanta Resources will be $2 billion until August 2024.

Recently, Anil Agarwal tried to reduce the conglomerate's debt of $7.7 billion by orchestrating a $2.98 billion transaction. This involved Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd., purchasing certain zinc assets from the parent company. The move was opposed by the Government of India which holds a 30% ownership stake in Hindustan Zinc.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App