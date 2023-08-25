Anil Agarwal considering listing Vedanta business separately ‘to ensure better returns for investors’1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Anil Agarwal has clarified that the final decision will be take after consultation with shareholders of Vedanta Limited
Vedanta Limited is considering listing all or some of its business separately, chairman Anil Agarwal said in a YouTube video on Friday. The business that is likely to be listed separately includes metals and mining oil & gas and potentially chipmaking. Anil Agarwal has clarified that the final decision will be taken after consultation with shareholders and the reorganization can help in fetching better returns and dividends for the investors.