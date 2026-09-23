Indian bosses can hire, but have little say when layoffs are decided: Survey says India is ‘cheaper and legally quieter’

Indian leaders at global technology companies have more influence over hiring decisions than over layoffs, according to a new survey. Even as firms including Oracle, PayPal and Uber have all cut jobs in India this year, in calls made at the global level.

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The survey, conducted by Blind, an anonymous networking app for professionals, polled 1,467 India-based professionals between August 21 and September 16 on who actually makes hiring and firing decisions for their teams.

According to the survey's findings, among respondents whose reporting line reaches a VP-level or higher leader in India, 37% said India leadership approves new roles, while only 33% said India leadership makes the final call on headcount cuts.

The gap was similar when looking at how often approval sits abroad: 30% of respondents said a global function owner outside India signs off on new hires, against 37% who said the same body decides on cuts.

The survey suggested this asymmetry is not limited to senior reporting lines. Across all respondents, 46% said final approval for new roles rests with a global function owner or with finance or headquarters outside India, a figure that held nearly steady, at 46%, for layoff decisions as well.

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Oracle, PayPal and Uber backdrop The findings come as several large technology employers have reduced their headcount in India this year.

Oracle cut about 21,000 jobs globally in its last fiscal year, with India estimated to account for more than half of that decline, and reportedly cut up to 3,000 more Indian roles in a fresh round in September.

PayPal confirmed 220 layoffs in India in August; Visa reportedly cut hundreds of roles in India; and Uber's global cut of roughly 3,300 positions reportedly included 200 to 250 in India.yoff

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In each case, according to the survey, the decision was made outside India.

The survey's company-level breakdown, which only included firms with at least 10 hiring-related responses from India-based VP-level or higher employees, found the share of workers reporting that hiring and firing calls are made outside India was highest at PayPal (65%), Salesforce (59%), Visa (58%), ServiceNow (50%), Uber (48%) and Oracle (46%), and lowest at Amazon (25%), Qualcomm (25%) and Adobe (33%).

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An Oracle employee, cited anonymously in the survey, said India was hired for its cost advantage and was among the first to be cut when trimming became necessary, describing the country as “cheaper and legally quieter.”

Neither Oracle, PayPal, nor Uber has issued a statement responding to the survey's findings.

Also Read | Why Forward Deployed Engineers can earn up to ₹1.55 crore in India

Why does Indian leadership have less room to manoeuvre on cuts? The survey pointed to matrix reporting structures as a likely explanation, with many Indian teams carrying a dotted line to a local site leader and a solid line to a global function owner based elsewhere.

This structure, the survey suggested, may allow Indian leaders to build out teams locally while leaving the harder calls, such as who to let go, with global managers.

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The pattern appeared more pronounced for employees without senior leadership in India at all. The survey found 53% of all respondents said their India reporting line ends at the manager or director level, or that their team has no India reporting line whatsoever.

Among those with no India reporting line, about 75% said hiring and firing decisions are made outside the country.

The survey also found a notable share of respondents who simply do not know who is responsible for these calls: 15% did not know who approves a new role on their team, and 18% did not know who decides on cuts.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.